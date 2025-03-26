Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Ranveer saves Amruta from being arrested; puts a shocking condition

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Virat (Arijit Taneja) and Amruta (Sriti Jha) getting to know the truth of Manvi being Priyanka’s sister. Now, they were able to see what Manvi and Rajeev were up to, with them intending to ruin Virat and Amruta’s lives. Ranveer, however, came up with a plan to get Amruta arrested for attempting to murder Manvi and her unborn kid. There was chaos in the Ahuja house with Ranveer and Manvi coming with the team of police to get Amruta arrested.

The upcoming episode will see the Ahujas begging before Ranveer stating that Amruta is innocent. After much drama, Ranveer will decide to not get Amruta arrested, but will have a big condition to reveal. He will tell them that Amruta will not be seen in the town and will shift her base elsewhere permanently. The Ahujas will be ready to send Amruta elsewhere but will ask him not to get her arrested.

What is Virat and Amruta’s plan?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.