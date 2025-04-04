Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: Rajeev and Manvi on the run; Will Virat nab them?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Rajeev and Manvi getting to know about Virat (Arijit Taneja) getting back his memory. As we wrote, Rajeev trapped the Ahuja family members, including Amruta (Sriti Jha), inside their house and created a gas leak issue, which resulted in a gas explosion. The Ahuja family is in despair, not knowing what to do, while Virat will come to the scene with the fire extinguisher team and will save his family.

We wrote about Virat having an emotional reunion with his family, where they will find out that he is their Virat and has got back his memory. It will be a happy moment with Virat returning to his family.

The upcoming episode will see Manvi and Rajeev believing that they have succeeded in killing the entire Ahuja family. They will be on the run, happy that they have extracted revenge. Now, Virat and Amruta will join hands in executing a plan which will trap and expose them. As we know, Virat and Amruta will want to settle it big time with Rajeev and Manvi harming them and their family for long now.

What will happen next?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.