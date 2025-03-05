Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: Ranveer outsmarts Manvi; makes his own plan

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Ranveer (Arijit Taneja) getting shot by the hijacker even when the plane landed safely. When he got shot, Ranveer could remember things of the past when he had miraculously saved Amruta (Sriti Jha) many times. He even told Amruta about saving her and putting his life at risk every time. Amruta was happy that Virat had gained his memory. We wrote about Manvi (Akanksha Chamola) disguising herself as a nurse and entering Virat’s room to administer the injection, which could keep him away from recollecting his memory of the past. As we know, Amruta fooled Manvi to take Virat on a trip to Nepal where she could get adequate time to work on his memory.

The upcoming episode will see Manvi entering the room and injecting Virat with the medicine. However, the truth will be that Virat would have manipulated so that he will not get injected. Virat would remember all of his past, but will want to trick Manvi by playing her own game and trapping her. Hence, he will behave as though he does not recollect Amruta.

What will happen next?

