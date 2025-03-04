Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: Ranveer rushed to the hospital; Manvi works out a plan

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Ranveer (Arijit Taneja) and Amruta (Sriti Jha) getting stuck on the flight that was hijacked in motion. Amruta and Ranveer tried their best to nab the hijackers and save the passengers. We wrote about how Amruta intended to spend time with Ranveer away from Manvi’s grasp. Hence she planned the whole trip to Nepal. We wrote about Ranveer being shot by one of the hijackers even after the safe landing of the flight.

The upcoming drama will see the hospital drama wherein Ranveer will be rushed for treatment. The Ahuja family will be worried for Virat and Amruta will also be tense about the situation. Manvi (Akanksha Chamola) will be worried as she would need to administer her injection that stops Virat from getting flashes of memory. She will plan to enter the hospital in disguise. She will choose to dress up as a nurse to inject the medicine into Ranveer so that he will not get his memory back.

Will Manvi succeed?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.