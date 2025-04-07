Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: Virat and Amruta’s bait for Rajeev and Manvi; Will the plan succeed?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Virat (Arijit Taneja) coming at the right moment to save his family from the gas explosion and fire mishap created by Rajeev. As we know, Virat had a very emotional reunion with his family, after they got saved miraculously. Amruta (Sriti Jha) and Virat too had a happy and relieved moment together. Both Virat and Amruta cornered Abir and questioned him on his joining hands with Manvi.

As we wrote, both Rajeev and Manvi who will be on the run, will assume that the Ahuja family is dead in the explosion. Amruta and Virat will deliberately hide the news that they are alive.

They will have a plan in place, wherein Amruta will decide to reveal the fact that only she survived the accident. Amruta will plan to place this big bait for Rajeev and Manvi to get back to kill her. However, Babita will be worried and will tell Virat that nobody should be in danger.

However, Virat and Amruta will lure Manvi and Rajeev to get back and attack once more.

What will happen in it?

