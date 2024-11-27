Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: Virat becomes a cab driver; finds a way to earn money

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Virat (Arijit Taneja) and Amruta (Sriti Jha) safely managing to safeguard themselves in the bank robbery attack where they were trapped. The show has seen the entry of Shubh Kadam, the ex-suitor of Amruta who had broken up the alliance with her earlier. As reported by us at IWMBuzz.com, the role is played by Ravish Desai.

Virat was seen getting jealous of Shubh’s presence and had told Amruta that it was good that she did not get married to him. However, Vandy and Bhavani still harbour the thought of saving Amruta from Virat and getting her married to Shubh.

The upcoming episode will see Virat feeling low with him staying at home and not being of any help to his family. He will be seen confiding his feelings with his father Dildar who will advise him to gear up and think of a means to earn money. Virat will get the idea of converting his car into a cab. Virat will be seen making this new beginning where he will turn into a cab driver. Meanwhile, feelings of love have started to blossom in the relationship of Virat and Amruta.

What will happen next?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.