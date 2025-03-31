Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: Virat breaks ties with Ahuja family; invites them for his wedding with Manvi

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Virat (Arijit Taneja) planning to marry Manvi (Akanksha Chamola). Manvi planned to ruin the Ahuja family by taking over the business and property. However, Virat and Amruta (Sriti Jha) were successful in creating a state of panic in Manvi’s mind, by creating the bad omens and making her believe that their well-being as a couple was more important than acquiring the property. Ranveer talked about it to Manvi who reacted weirdly as she wanted to ruin the family.

The upcoming episode will see Ranveer coming to the Ahuja house along with Manvi to make a big announcement. He will tell them

that Manvi is pregnant and that they now have no interest in their property. He will give back their papers and will cut all ties with them. He will tell them that he is getting married to Manvi and that, they could come for their wedding, and on that happy note, can end their relationship.

What will happen next?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.