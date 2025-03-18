Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: Virat rushes to his father and sister’s rescue; Will his identity be revealed?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with the Holi episodes bringing joy, romance and intrigue to the viewers. We wrote about Virat (Arijit Taneja) coming in disguise to play Holi with Amruta (Sriti Jha). We saw them getting involved in cute romantic moments which puzzled Abir. We also saw Virat seeking the blessings of his parents and Bhavani as he was dancing. As we know, Rajeev was in the party in the disguise of a woman, to seek revenge. We have written about Rajeev hitting Dildar (Ashish Kaul) and being on the verge of kidnapping him and Nimmi.

The upcoming episode will see Amruta rushing to the spot to save Nimmi. She will see Nimmi in danger. She will scream out and Virat will run to their rescue. There will be a tussle wherein Virat will be about to give out the truth of his identity by his actions. He will want to save his father and sister and will try his best to do so.

Will the Ahujas get to know about Ranveer being Virat?

