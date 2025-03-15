Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: Virat’s disguise during Holi; Amruta and Virat’s romantic moment

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Virat (Arijit Taneja) and Amruta (Sriti Jha) doing their best to find out the link between Rajeev and Manvi. As we know, they saw them together at the Tihar Jail in Delhi and wanted to know more about them. However, the news of Rajeev escaping from jail caused tension in the Ahuja family. Nimmi got extremely scared and even hallucinated Rajeev’s presence in the house.

Amruta and Virat were waiting for one opportunity where they could see Manvi and Rajeev together and find out about their plan.

The upcoming episode will focus on Holi and the Ahujas will host a big event. Amruta will invite Virat and Manvi to the party. However, Manvi will decide not to go to the event. Amruta will leave it to Virat about deciding how to attend the event, but will tell him that he has to put the first colour on her. Virat will don a disguise of a sardar and will attend the party. Abir will make plans to colour Amruta first, which Virat will avert. Amruta and Virat will have a romantic moment as they try to keep themselves away from being seen.

What will happen now?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.