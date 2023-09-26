Television | Spoilers

Katha Ankahee spoiler: Viaan’s life in danger, Katha faints in hospital

Viaan falls unconscious and his family rushes him to the hospital. Katha also reaches the hospital and witnesses Viaan fighting for his life in Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Katha Ankahee.

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 Sep,2023 14:21:10
Katha Ankahee spoiler: Viaan’s life in danger, Katha faints in hospital 855581

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Katha Ankahee can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Viaan (Adnan Khan) and Katha (Aditi Sharma) get ready in their bridal avatar. Viaan along with family comes to Katha’s house with baarat. Katha also makes an entry and Viaan gets mesmerized to see her in a bridal look. Ehsan also gets happy with their reunion and before their wedding begins, he gives a speech and gets emotional. The couple finally gets married.

Maya forces Reet to do something to stop the wedding. Reet in return tells Yuvraj everything about Katha and Viaan’s dark past, and he becomes aggressive and angry and vows to kill Viaan. Soon, during Katha and Viaan’s wedding, Yuvraj drags Viaan out of the mandap and starts beating him.

In the coming episode, Viaan, Katha, and Kailash try to stop Yuvraj but he continues to beat Viaan. Soon, Viaan falls unconscious and his family rushes him to the hospital. Katha also reaches the hospital and witnesses Viaan fighting for his life. Katha fails to handle herself and falls unconscious in the hospital.

Maya forces Reet to do something to stop the wedding. Reet in return tells Yuvraj everything about Katha and Viaan’s dark past, and he becomes aggressive and angry and vows to kill Viaan.

Will Viaan survive?

