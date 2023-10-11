Katha Ankahee update: Aarav turns violent after learning Katha-Viaan’s secret

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Katha Ankahee can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Yuvraj and Viaan scuffle with the gun. Unfortunately, a bullet fires from the gun and Kailash becomes the target. He gets shot and falls unconscious. Viaan and Katha were shocked. The family tries to help Kailash after he gets shot. Meanwhile, Katha, horrified by the incident, blames Viaan for the same.

Katha gets angry and shouts at Viaan. Soon, she asks Viaan to go away from her life. She also ends her relationship with him. Viaan feels shattered. Viaan (Adnan Khan) feels heartbroken after Katha (Aditi Sharma) ends all ties with him. However, a new drama unfolds as police land at Viaan’s house. Soon, the police arrest Viaan for firing a bullet at Kailash and putting his life in danger. Viaan’s family is seen getting emotional as he gets arrested.

In the coming episode, Aarav witnesses everything and loses his cool. He is shocked to know that Robin hurt his mother. Aarav shouts at Viaan and soon falls unconscious. Katha takes Aarav to the room and takes care of him. He gains consciousness and turns violent. He breaks things and loses his temper, Katha holds him and tries to calm her down.

Katha Ankahee Ep 222 10th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Viaan finds out that Maya was the one who planned to break his wedding with Katha. Viaan arrives at the Garewal house to meet Katha.