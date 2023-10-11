Television | Spoilers

Katha Ankahee update: Aarav turns violent after learning Katha-Viaan’s secret

Aarav witnesses everything and loses his cool. He gets shocked to know that his Robin hurt his mother. Aarav shouts at Viaan and soon falls unconscious in Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Katha Ankahee.

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 Oct,2023 12:45:07
Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Katha Ankahee can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Yuvraj and Viaan scuffle with the gun. Unfortunately, a bullet fires from the gun and Kailash becomes the target. He gets shot and falls unconscious. Viaan and Katha were shocked. The family tries to help Kailash after he gets shot. Meanwhile, Katha, horrified by the incident, blames Viaan for the same.

Katha gets angry and shouts at Viaan. Soon, she asks Viaan to go away from her life. She also ends her relationship with him. Viaan feels shattered. Viaan (Adnan Khan) feels heartbroken after Katha (Aditi Sharma) ends all ties with him. However, a new drama unfolds as police land at Viaan’s house. Soon, the police arrest Viaan for firing a bullet at Kailash and putting his life in danger. Viaan’s family is seen getting emotional as he gets arrested.

In the coming episode, Aarav witnesses everything and loses his cool. He is shocked to know that Robin hurt his mother. Aarav shouts at Viaan and soon falls unconscious. Katha takes Aarav to the room and takes care of him. He gains consciousness and turns violent. He breaks things and loses his temper, Katha holds him and tries to calm her down.

Viaan finds out that Maya was the one who planned to break his wedding with Katha. Viaan arrives at the Garewal house to meet Katha.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

