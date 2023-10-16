Television | Spoilers

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Katha Ankahee can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Viaan (Adnan Khan) feels heartbroken after Katha (Aditi Sharma) ends all ties with him. However, a new drama unfolds as police land at Viaan’s house. Soon, the police arrest Viaan for firing a bullet at Kailash and putting his life in danger. Viaan’s family is seen getting emotional as he gets arrested.

Aarav witnesses everything and loses his cool. He is shocked to know that Robin hurt his mother. Aarav shouts at Viaan and soon falls unconscious. Katha takes Aarav to the room and takes care of him. He gains consciousness and turns violent. He breaks things and loses his temper, Katha holds him and tries to calm her down.

In the coming episode, Katha takes Aarav to Dr. Raghav for counseling. During the same, Raghav and Katha develop a bond of friendship. Hence, for Aarav’s sake, Katha decides to get engaged to Raghav. Katha learns that Viaan is returning hence she plans to get engaged and pretend in front of Viaan that she has moved on in life.

Viaan gets a jail sentence for attacking Kailash. Eight months later, Katha started her own event management company. Meanwhile, Aarav begins to have anger issues after Viaan’s betrayal.