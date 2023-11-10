Katha Ankahee: Viaan invites Katha and Raghav to his house for Diwali Bash

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Katha Ankahee can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Katha and Viaan (Adnan Khan) restart working together but things haven’t been the same. Viaan tries to talk to Katha about their relationship but Katha (Aditi Sharma) refuses to accept him back. She reveals that once her son had accepted him as his father and found a friend in him but the circumstances have changed and now he finds that bond in Raghav (Manish Raisinghan). Soon, Katha returns all the stuff she received from Viaan to him.

Katha and Viaan discuss about the house structure as they work together on the project. However, Viaan talks to Katha about their past relationship. Viaan wants to win back Katha hence he makes small small attempts. However, Katha gets emotional while remembering the past. Soon, Raghav enters and questions Viaan about Katha’s tears. Soon, Viaan handles the situation by lying to Raghav about the same.

In the coming episode, Raghav and Katha decide to leave from Viaan’s office. When Viaan comes to see off them, he extends an invite to Raghav and Katha. Viaan asks Raghav and Katha to grace his house during Diwali bash. While Katha hesitate, Raghav agrees to come.

Katha Ankahee Ep 243 9 November 2023 Written Episode Update

