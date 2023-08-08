ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Aarav accepts Viaan and Kathaa’s relationship

Viaan presents a thoughtful gift to Aarav. Kathaa, witnessing this special moment, gets emotional in Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Kathaa Ankahee.

Author: Manisha Suthar
08 Aug,2023 15:55:41
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Aarav accepts Viaan and Kathaa’s relationship 841413

Sony Entertainment Television’s Kathaa Ankahee has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Viaan mentions to Kathaa that Aarav has invited Teji to the party, and she plans to come to the party. Kathaa gets overjoyed when Viaan informs her that Teji has accepted their relationship.

Viaan tells Kathaa that he hopes Aarav also approves of their relationship. Kathaa informs Neerja that Teji has accepted the relationship. Neerja screams in excitement when she hears this. During Kathaa’s birthday, Teji will tell Kailash even after telling Kathaa, she still went after Viaan. Kailash will become upset upon hearing this and accuse Viaan of manipulating Aarav to get close to Kathaa. Kathaa would step in and tell Kailash she has feelings for Viaan in front of Aarav.

In the coming episode, Viaan presents a thoughtful gift to Aarav. The exchange of the gift led to a heartfelt hug, symbolizing their growing friendship and mutual understanding. Kathaa, witnessing this special moment, gets emotional. Later, she too joins them for a hug as Aarav accepts Kathaa and Viaan’s relationship.

Will Aarav and Kathaa marry?

The story is about Kathaa and Viaan, who discover the trials of love when an unforgettable incident creates a rift between them while also keeping them bound. The show features Adnan Khan, Aditi Sharma, Ajinkya Mishra, Sheen Dass, Vishal Gandhi, Samar Vermani, Gireesh Sahdev, and Reeta Prajapati.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

