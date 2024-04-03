Mehndi Wala Ghar Spoiler: Manas Gets Accused Of Harassment

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Mehndi Wala Ghar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, everyone in the house becomes unconscious after drinking bhang. Witnessing this, Mauli asks Rahul who fed the bhag to all the family members. Rahul takes the credit and reveals that everyone wants to fight, but after drinking, they will talk, express their feelings, and play Holi together, forgetting everything. Amidst the celebration of Holi, Manas takes Mauli into a room and locks himself with her. Rahul witnesses this and accuses Manas of harassing Mauli in front of everyone.

Mehndi Wala Ghar Ep 51 3rd April 2024 Written Spoiler Update

As the tension mounts, Janki confronts Mauli about Manas’ alleged harassment. Mauli, initially silent, is encouraged by Manoj to speak the truth. Meanwhile, Manas fears the consequences if Mauli confirms his actions. Will Manas be able to clear his name or will he be condemned? The answer lies in the next episode.

