Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Spoiler: Police Arrest Adhiraj Pradhan On Allegations Of Misbehave With PA, Kavya Stunned

Sony Entertainment Television’s captivating show “Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon” fans can gear up for interesting drama. As seen so far. Adhiraj announced Alka and Anurag’s marriage, which left Kavya stunned. Soon, Kavya confronts Adhiraj that Alka wants to marry Sanjeev, not Anuraj. But when Alka was asked, she refused to marry Sanjeev. Adhiraj’s PA feels uneasy, so he drops her off at home.

In the upcoming gripping episode, the tranquility of the Pradhan household is shattered as the police arrive to arrest Adhiraj, accusing him of misconduct with a girl and shocking everyone. Kavya is stunned, but she tries to intervene and stop the police, but they proceed to arrest Adhiraj.

Adhiraj gets arrested as planned by his enemies. He gets blamed for molesting his PA, whom he dropped at her house last night. But Kavya takes a stand for Adhiraj, and soon she will expose his enemies.

How will Kavya save Adhiraj?

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is a tale of resilience and love. Starring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma, the show follows the journey of Kavya, an IAS officer, who marries her love, Adiraj, despite the opposition from his political family. Her unwavering determination to protect him from their schemes is a testament to her strength. This is a story that will inspire and captivate you.