Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee is churning out the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Viaan comes to Kathaa’s room to give her tea when she is on a video call with Aarav, but there is a hit-and-miss moment. As soon as Viaan enters the room the phone gets disconnected.

On the other hand, Ehsan confronts Teji about why she is so mad at Kathaa. Teji reveals how Kathaa changed the AV for Earthcons 50 years’ celebration party and how Viaan took a stand for her. Annoyed by Viaan’s behavior, Teji confesses that she hates seeing them together to which Ehsan reacts by saying that even he doesn’t like seeing them together.

Now in the coming episode, Kathaa will be seen enjoying their drive during their return trip. While enjoying the moment, Kathaa will refer to Viaan as Adi (Katha’s late husband). Later, when they would reach the dhaba for a tea break, Viaan will prepare a special healthy tea for Kathaa. Impressed by Viaan’s tea-making skills, she will compliment him that people who make good tea are the best, to which Viaan will say that he is sure Adi must have also made great tea for her to which Kathaa will get emotional as she will be missing her husband.

Will Kathaa’s feelings for Viaan ever change?

