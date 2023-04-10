Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Meera dumps Yuvraj and asks him to sort things out with Reet. Meanwhile, Reet goes into labour, and Kathaa struggles to take her to a hospital. Kathaa’s family breathes a sigh of relief as Reet’s delivery goes successfully.

Meanwhile, Viaan tells Ehsan about his feelings for Kathaa. He professes to Ehsaan that he wishes to be a father figure to Kathaa’s son and expresses his desire to see Kathaa happy. Viaan formulates a strategy to impress Katha. Meanwhile, Kathaa also realizes that Aarav needs a father’s presence in his life.

Now, in the coming episode, Viaan will inform Kathaa that Teji is hosting Granth Saheb Paath at his place and he would like to invite her to the same. Meanwhile, Teji will also invite Kathaa’s in-laws to the Paath. On reaching Viaan’s place, Kathaa’s father-in-law will be upset when he will see Viaan and Kathaa together at the Paath. During the prayer meet, Viaan will try to express his feelings to Kathaa.

Will Kathaa accept Viaan’s love?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the more updates.