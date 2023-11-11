Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Kavya and Adhiraj win couple dance competition during Diwali party

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kavya returns home from her IAS training, where she’s given a grand welcome by her family. Giriraj’s resentment at Kavya’s success fuels his determination to bring her and her family down. Giriraj sets a trap, accusing Rajeev of bribery, which ultimately leads to the police detaining Rajeev.

Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) points accusatory fingers at Adhiraj, (Mishkat Varma) holding him responsible for supporting Giriraj and getting her father arrested. In a moment of intense emotion, she confronts Adhiraj. Determined and resolute, Kavya challenges Adhiraj, (Mishkat Verma) declaring her intent to bring Rajeev out of jail and celebrate Diwali together.

In the coming episode, Kavya manages to free her father Rajeev. Later, Kavya and Adhiraj participate in couple dance competition during Diwali party. During the competition, they dance passionately while the audiences cheer for them. They give a smashing performance and are ultimately announced as winners.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 34 9 November 2023 Written Episode Update

Giriraj decides to frame Kavya’s father for corruption and take his revenge. Meanwhile, Kavya realizes that she forgot her stethoscope with Adi.

This daily show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon introduces viewers to the inspiring journey of Kavya, an ambitious IAS Officer, portrayed brilliantly by television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Mishkat Varma plays the role of Adhiraj Pradhan.