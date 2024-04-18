Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Spoiler: Kavya Saves Adiraj, Amma Ji Shocks

Loyal fans of Sony TV’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon should brace themselves for exciting plot twists and gripping drama. As seen so far, Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer) brings Banti Mama’s truth to everyone despite Amma Ji and Anurag’s several attempts to stop her. Soon, Adiraj (Mishkat Verma) denies Banti Mama’s support. While Banti Mama reveals that the cheque has already been deposited, how will Adiraj save himself?

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 148 17th April 2024 Spoiler

In the upcoming episode, the viewers will see that Kavya reveals that she exchanged the real cheque with the fake one, which Adiraj deposited in the bank and saved Adiraj. At the same time, Kavya’s parents come home to invite her family to the inauguration ceremony. On the other hand, Adiraj’s enemies plan a new trick to spoil his name, and he gets blamed for molesting a girl.

Will Kavya be able to prove Adiraj innocent?

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon stars Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma; the show chronicles the life of Kavya as an IAS officer who gets married to her lover Adiraj (son of a political leader), and she tries to save him from all the traps of Adiraj’s family members.