Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Serial Upcoming Twist: CM Accuses Adhiraj For Attack, Kavya Shocked

Sony TV‘s popular show Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, the audience sees nail-biting dramas in the lives of Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer) and Adhiraj (Mishkat Varma). Kavya, in a drunken state, arrives at Adhiraj’s house. She emphasizes Adhiraj that earlier, she used to feel sad whenever he did something unethical, but now, when he is not guilty even after ruining so many lives, Kavya promises to destroy him and his empire. Kavya stays strong in every situation.

In the upcoming episode, Adhiraj meets CM in her office. He confronts her and questions her why he didn’t get a ticket for election aggressively. The CM highlights Adhiraj’s misbehaviour during the party, which caused him to ruin the political party’s name. She reveals his misbehave towards the CM can lead him to major problem. Adhiraj warns CM not the bring his personal life matters in her life.

Soon, the CM calls the police, files a complaint against Adhiraj, and accuses him of attacking his secretary. She reveals that Adhiraj attacked her secretary, Kavya Bansal, and also introduces her. Adhiraj is surprised by the sudden accusations, while Kavya is shocked by the incident.

Kavya—Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is a tale of unwavering resilience and love. Starring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma, the show follows the journey of Kavya, an IAS officer who fearlessly marries her love, Adiraj, despite the opposition from his political family. This story will inspire and captivate you as Kavya and Adhiraj part ways.