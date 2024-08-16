Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Serial Upcoming Twist: Kavya’s Drunken Declaration Leaves Adhiraj Stunned

Sony TV’s popular show Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, produced by Deeya Singh and Tony Singh under DJ’s Creative, the audience sees interesting twists and turns in the lives of Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer) and Adhiraj (Mishkat Varma).

In the upcoming episode, we will see Kavya making a unique entry at Adhiraj’s house while holding an alcohol bottle in her hand. The house staff opens the door, and he gets scared of her. Suddenly, Kavya forcefully enters the house and sees Adhiraj. He also sees her and is shocked by her condition. Kavya enters the house drunkenly while Adhiraj is alone at home as family members are gone to attend the function and acts childish as she takes a light lamp as her mic and climbs on the table.

In the next scene, Kavya makes an announcement, but suddenly, she laughs, and gets disbalanced, Adhiraj tries to help her, but she denies it and tells them not to touch her. Later, Kavya says that she has to give an award of Cheater to Adhiraj Pradhan and comment on it and gives an alcohol bottle as an award to Adhiraj and she again gets disbalanced and he holds her again.

Kavya—Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is a tale of unwavering resilience and love. Starring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma, the show follows the journey of Kavya, an IAS officer who fearlessly marries her love, Adiraj, despite the opposition from his political family. This story will inspire and captivate you as Kavya and Adhiraj part ways.

