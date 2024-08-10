Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Serial Upcoming Twist: OMG! Kavya Runs Away After Seeing Adhiraj

In Sony TV’s popular show Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, produced by Deeya Singh and Tony Singh under the banner of DJ’s Creative, the viewers often witness major twists and turns in the lives of Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer) and Adhiraj (Mishkat Varma). After Omi invites Kavya to the party, he gets excited to introduce his girlfriend to his champ, Adhiraj. Kavya is surprised by little boy Omi’s mature personality. Later, Kavya and Adhiraj come in front of each other but fail to spot each other.

In the upcoming episode, Omi dances with Kavya and enjoys his time with her. Kavya decides to go home after giving the gift to Omi. But Omi insists Kavya stay for some more time. Kavya agrees with Omi’s request. Later, Omi introduces Kavya as his girlfriend, whom he wants to introduce to his champ, Adhiraj. As Omi takes Kavya with him to meet Adhiraj, Kavya sees Adhiraj, and before he can see her, she runs away from the party, leaving Omi surprised. Adhiraj and Kavya separated three years ago due to a major breakdown.

Kavya—Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is a tale of unwavering resilience and love. Starring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma, the show follows the journey of Kavya, an IAS officer who fearlessly marries her love, Adiraj, despite the opposition from his political family. This story will inspire and captivate you as Kavya and Adhiraj part ways.