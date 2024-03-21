Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Giriraj and Adhiraj’s plan to ruin Kavya’s Holi revealed

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Adhiraj and Kavya take Alka to the hospital along with the new born baby. The entire family assemble at the hospital to see the new born. Badi Amma questions what should be the baby’s name, soon Kavya suggest Omi. Everyone love the name and they name the baby Omi. However, when Kavya comes to meet the baby, Badi Amma humiliates Kavya and asks her to leave.

Adhiraj asks Kavya to leave the house just before the election. Soon, Kavya agrees to go and mentions that if media asks her why she left the house, she would reveal the truth and this might affect his political career. Giriraj gets worried and soon stops Kavya from leaving the house. He mentions to start preparing for Holi as it is first Holi for Kavya and the baby Omi.

In the coming episode, Adhiraj gets angry at Giriraj for stopping Kavya from going. However, Giriraj reveals his real motives to his son. Soon, the two get together and plan to ruin Kavya’s Holi celebration. In front of the guest, Giriraj reveals that they follow a ritual wherein the bahu of the house has to eat 21 laddoos on her first Holi. However, they mix chillies inside the laddoos.

Will Kavya agree to eat laddoos?

