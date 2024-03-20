Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Giriraj stops Kavya from leaving the house

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kavya’s car also breaks down and they fail to take Alka to the hospital. Kavya comes up with an idea. She makes Alka sleep on a cart and asks the ladies around to cover her. She asks one of the lady to bring hot water. She herself helps Alka in delivering her baby. Soon, Alka gives birth to a baby boy which makes Adhiraj happy.

Adhiraj and Kavya take Alka to the hospital along with the new born baby. The entire family assemble at the hospital to see the new born. Badi Amma questions what should be the baby’s name, soon Kavya suggest Omi. Everyone love the name and they name the baby Omi. However, when Kavya comes to meet the baby, Badi Amma humiliates Kavya and asks her to leave.

In the coming episode, Adhiraj asks Kavya to leave the house just before the election. Soon, Kavya agrees to go and mentions that if media asks her why she left the house, she would reveal the truth and this might affect his political career. Giriraj gets worried and soon stops Kavya from leaving the house. He mentions to start preparing for Holi as it is first Holi for Kavya and the baby Omi.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 128 19 March 2024 Written Episode Update

This daily show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon introduces viewers to the inspiring journey of Kavya, an ambitious IAS Officer, portrayed brilliantly by television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Mishkat Varma plays the role of Adiraj Pradhan.