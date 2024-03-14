Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Kavya and Adhiraj challenge each other

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kavya comes out of coma. However, Adhiraj and his family blames Kavya for Omi’s death. Hence, they file a complaint against Kavya in the police station. After Kavya gets accused of killing Omi, police come and arrest Kavya. The latter reveals that she is not responsible for Omi’s death but Adhiraj and his family refuses to hear her plea.

The court hearing of Kavya’s case begins. Adhiraj and his family get a voice message of Kavya, wherein she is confessing her crime of killing Omi. They use the same in the court to prove that Kavya is Omi’s killer. However, Kavya manages to prove to the court that it is not her voice and proves her innocence.

In the coming episode, Kavya enters Adhiraj’s house and refuses to leave. Adhiraj and his family hates Kavya and wants divorce from her. However, Kavya decides to win back Adhiraj’s love. When she tries to enter the kitchen to break her fast, Adhiraj refuses to let her in. Later, Kavya challenges that by end of the day, Adhiraj himself will break her fast and if he does, then Kavya will have right over all areas of the house. Adhiraj agrees and mentions that if she loses she will have to leave the house.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 123 12 March 2024 Written Episode Update

This daily show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon introduces viewers to the inspiring journey of Kavya, an ambitious IAS Officer, portrayed brilliantly by television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Mishkat Varma plays the role of Adiraj Pradhan.