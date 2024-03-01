Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Kavya chooses personal duty over Amma’s task

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kavya and Adhiraj are at the court for Kavya’s case against Giriraj. They get help from the witness as she promises to speak against Giriraj. However, Kavya gets shocked when the witness speaks in favour of Giriraj. Kavya tries to speak to the judge but the latter gives his decision. The judge finds Giriraj not guilty and he gets released from jail.

Amma attempts to burn Kavya’s IAS medal photo frame in a hawan, intending to shatter her pride saying If her pride doesn’t shatter she will put Giriraj behind the bars. Kavya confronts Amma, that it’s her dream. In a fit of anger, Amma demands Kavya to leave the house. However, Kavya stops Amma and Adhiraj also supports Kavya. Giriraj’s mother wants Kavya to prove her worth as a homemaker. Kavya takes up the challenge.

In the coming episode, Amma assigns Kavya the task of grinding wheat in the mill. Every year, on the day of Magh Purnima, a peace prayer is conducted at home, and 21 Brahmins are to be served a meal. Kavya expresses her concern to Amma, stating that she also has to go to work, wondering how she will manage everything. Amma firmly responds that Kavya cannot leave the house until the last Brahmin has finished eating. As Kavya is grinding wheat in the mill, she receives a call informing her that a journalist has evidence related to Navya Bansal. Kavya attempts to leave, but Amma is sitting outside the door, preventing her from going anywhere. With the help of the house help, Kavya goes but Amma learns about Kavya being missing and gets angry.

This daily show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon introduces viewers to the inspiring journey of Kavya, an ambitious IAS Officer, portrayed brilliantly by television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Mishkat Varma plays the role of Adiraj Pradhan.