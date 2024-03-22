Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Kavya eats spicy laddoos, foils Adhiraj’s plan

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Adhiraj asks Kavya to leave the house just before the election. Soon, Kavya agrees to go and mentions that if media asks her why she left the house, she would reveal the truth and this might affect his political career. Giriraj gets worried and soon stops Kavya from leaving the house.

Giriraj mentions to start preparing for Holi as it is first Holi for Kavya and the baby Omi. Adhiraj gets angry at Giriraj for stopping Kavya from going. However, Giriraj reveals his real motives to his son. Soon, the two get together and plan to ruin Kavya’s Holi celebration. In front of the guest, Giriraj reveals that they follow a ritual wherein the bahu of the house has to eat 21 laddoos on her first Holi. However, they mix chillies inside the laddoos.

In the coming episode, Kavya eats the laddoos and finds out that there are chillies inside. However, she still eats all spicy laddoos and fails Adhiraj’s plan. Soon, Kavya witnesses water and buttermilk, she starts drinking as she feels spicy. However, Adhiraj yet again plan to trouble Kavya. He drinks water and buttermilk from the glasses so that Kavya fails to get any.

