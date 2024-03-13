Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Kavya proves her innocence in court

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Adhiraj rushes Kavya and Omi to the hospital. However, the doctors declare Omi dead and Kavya slips into coma. Adhiraj and the family get shocked. Adhiraj feels heartbroken after learning about Kavya’s condition.

Kavya comes out of coma. However, Adhiraj and his family blames Kavya for Omi’s death. Hence, they file a complaint against Kavya in the police station. After Kavya gets accused of killing Omi, police come and arrest Kavya. The latter reveals that she is not responsible for Omi’s death but Adhiraj and his family refuses to hear her plea.

In the coming episode, the court hearing of Kavya’s case begins. Adhiraj and his family get a voice message of Kavya, wherein she is confessing her crime of killing Omi. They use the same in the court to prove that Kavya is Omi’s killer. However, Kavya manages to prove to the court that it is not her voice and proves her innocence.

