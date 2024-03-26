Television | Spoilers

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kavya eats the laddoos and finds out that there are chillies inside. However, she still eats all spicy laddoos and fails Adhiraj’s plan. Soon, Kavya witnesses water and buttermilk, she starts drinking as she feels spicy. However, Adhiraj yet again plan to trouble Kavya. He drinks water and buttermilk from the glasses so that Kavya fails to get any.

Kavya and Adhiraj perform puja together. During the puja, Kavya slips and a lamp is about to fall on her. However, Adhiraj manages to hold it and save Kavya from getting injured. Later, Adhiraj confesses his love for Kavya in front of the media. Kavya gets emotional. The family members get shocked by the confession.

In the coming episode, Giriraj and Adhiraj go for their rally. Meanwhile, Kavya goes to the police station wherein she finds a wire which is related to the bomb. Kavya remembers that she witnessed same kind of wire at the rally too. She learns that a bomb is planted to kill Adhiraj and Giriraj in the rally. Kavya takes the police along with her and stops the rally. Soon, she saves Adhiraj and Giriraj from the bomb blast.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 131 25 March 2024 Written Episode Update

Adi confesses his love for Kavya in front of the media during the Holi celebration. Malini is angry at Adi for what he said.

