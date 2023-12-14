Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Kavya’s condition worsens in the freezer

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, amid the myriad ups and downs in Kavya’s life, including her past personal entanglements with Giriraj, she now finds herself facing Giriraj in her professional sphere.

Curious about the alcohol situation in the region, Kavya inquires with Giriraj. He mentions the substantial loss of lives due to those liquor factories. Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) fails in the raid and gets furious at Adhiraj, demands he leave her alone. Meanwhile Amandeep discloses to Kavya that before their raid, someone within the squad leaked information.

In the coming episode, Kavya, who was trailing the informer, finds herself trapped in a freezer where her situation worsens as the temperature plummets, beyond her control. Meanwhile, Kavya’s team is on the verge of locating her, yet her exact whereabouts remain elusive.

Will Kavya survive this dire predicament?

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 57 12 December 2023 Written Episode Update

Kavya fails in the raid and gets furious at Adhiraj, demands he leave her alone. Amandeep discloses to Kavya that before their raid, someone within the squad leaked information

This daily show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon introduces viewers to the inspiring journey of Kavya, an ambitious IAS Officer, portrayed brilliantly by television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Mishkat Varma plays the role of Adhiraj Pradhan.