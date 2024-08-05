Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Upcoming Twist: Kavya’s Scandal Enrages Taxi Union Members

In Sony TV’s popular show Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, produced by Deeya Singh and Tony Singh under DJ’s Creative, the audience sees a nail-biting twist in Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer) and Adhiraj’s (Mishkat Varma) life. Kavya meets a boy on her way who is Adhiraj’s brother’s son, Omi. Abhiraj tries to reconstruct his political career. On the other hand, Rajeev searches for a suitable match for Kavya. In contrast, Kavya reveals Vicky (Mudit Nayar) as her interest.

In the upcoming episode, Kavya pretends to be dating Vicky. Hearing this, everyone becomes happy. Kavya heads out for a party organized by Omi. On the other hand, Abhiraj becomes happy with the new beginning while he is unaware of Kavya’s arrival.

Kavya and Vicky have a new problem in their lives. Kavya and Vicky did something that enraged the Taxi Union members. The Taxi Union members come to Vicky’s home. They furiously try to enter the house with bamboo sticks in their hands. But Bebe saves Kavya and Vicky.

Later, Bebe tries to make Kavya understand that the misunderstandings and rage between Kavya and Adhiraj are fine and may fade with time, but because of their fight, others are also suffering, so she should not make such decisions that affect others.

Kavya—Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is a tale of unwavering resilience and love. Starring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma, the show follows the journey of Kavya, an IAS officer who fearlessly marries her love, Adiraj, despite the opposition from his political family. This story will inspire and captivate you as Kavya and Adhiraj part ways.