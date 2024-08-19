Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Upcoming Twist: Vicky Falls In Love, Kavya Rejects Him

Sony TV’s popular show Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, the audience sees interesting dramas produced by Deeya Singh and Tony Singh under DJ’s Creative. Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer) gets drunk and arrives at Adhiraj’s house (Mishkat Varma). Both indulge in a heated argument, and Vicky (Mudit Nayar) arrives to take Kavya. After Kavya falls on the sofa, she asks to take her to Adhiraj. Vicky tries to handle Kavya, but Adhiraj decides first to feed her. Later, the CM accuses Adhiraj of misbehaving and attacking her secretary, Kavya Bansal, leaving Adhiraj in deep shock.

In the upcoming episode, Vicky falls in love with Kavya and gets panicked. Later, she makes breakfast for everyone. However, everyone leaves without eating as they know the food is not edible. Soon, Vicky comes, who very passionately enjoys the good made by Kavya. As Kavya eats, she finds it worse in taste, and she questions Vicky for torturing him with her food.

Vicky very humbly shares with Kavya that he loves her, and that is okay as he is not expecting anything. Kavya tries to make him feel better, highlighting that she never noticed his feelings and that she doesn’t want to be in any relationship. Vicky clarifies that he is in one-sided love and wishes to stay her friend, nothing much.

Kavya—Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is a tale of unwavering resilience and love. Starring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma, the show follows the journey of Kavya, an IAS officer who fearlessly marries her love, Adiraj, despite the opposition from his political family. This story will inspire and captivate you as Kavya and Adhiraj part ways.