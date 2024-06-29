Krishna Mohini Serial Twist: Krishna unmasks the singer; gets shocked to see her face

Krishna Mohini the Colors television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with the return of Mohan as Mohini (Ketaki Kulkarni) to take revenge against her own sister Krishna (Debattama Saha) and her brother-in-law Aryaman (Fahmaan Khan). As we know, Sid has brainwashed Mohan’s mind so much that he believes that Krishna deliberately dumped him for the sake of Aryaman’s love. As we know, Aryaman and Krishna have with time, developed a strong bond of love for each other. Aryaman has turned into a total romantic as he adores and love Krishna a lot.

We saw Krishna and Aryaman dancing romantically at the party. We also saw Mohan’s entry in his new avatar of the girl at the event. Mohini wore a mask and sang on stage.

The upcoming episode will be tension-filled as Krishna will feel a kind of connect with the girl and will ask her about her identity. Aryaman will further stop the girl and will ask Krishna to unmask her so that her face is seen. Krishna and Aryaman will see Mohini in front of them. Mohini will stammer, but will reveal herself to be Mohini.

Will Krishna identify her sibling?

Embodying the timeless virtues of Lord Krishna as a ‘saaRthi‘ and margdarshak to Arjun, the 21-year-old Krishna portrays the role of a ‘saaRthi’ to her brother Mohan. Her journey epitomizes resilience and support, showcasing the enduring power of familial bonds. This voyage is not merely a tale of a sister serving as a steadfast guiding force in his journey, but it also anchors the journey of Krishna who is destined to meet Aryaman. The show is set in Dwarka. It stars Debattama Saha as Krishna, Ketaki Kulkarni as Mohan, and Fahmaan Khan as Aryaman.