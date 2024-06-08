Krishna Mohini Spoiler: Aryaman gets angry with Krishna; Krishna force-feeds him

Krishna Mohini the Colors television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Mohan (Ketaki Kulkarni) rebelling and wanting to study in the same college. However, Krishna (Debattama Saha) has a problem as she does not want Mohan to be influenced by the professor who underwent gender change. We saw Krishna telling Aryaman (Fahmaan Khan) that Mohan will not study in the same college. However, she could not reason why she thinks like that, as she has not disclosed Mohan’s gender problem to anyone.

The upcoming episode will see Aryaman giving the mobile phone, dresses and shoes bought by Ananya for Mohan. Mohan will be excited to have them, but Krishna will yet again have a problem in leading a lavish life. She will get angry at Aryaman and ask him to take away all the stuff. Aryaman will skip food as he will be angry with Krishna.

Krishna will get to know that Aryaman did not eat anything, and will reach his room with food. Aryaman will be angry at Krishna, and will make her say sorry. After saying sorry, Krishna will force-feed Aryaman by putting the food in his mouth.

Krishna Mohini Ep 40 7th June Written Episode Update

Krishna got to know about the Professor who had gone through a gender transformation. Krishna did not want Mohan to get influenced in college and decided to change the college.

What will happen next?

Embodying the timeless virtues of Lord Krishna as a ‘saaRthi‘ and margdarshak to Arjun, the 21-year-old Krishna portrays the role of a ‘saaRthi’ to her brother Mohan. Her journey epitomizes resilience and support, showcasing the enduring power of familial bonds. This voyage is not merely a tale of a sister serving as a steadfast guiding force in his journey, but it also anchors the journey of Krishna who is destined to meet Aryaman. The show is set in Dwarka. It stars Debattama Saha as Krishna, Ketaki Kulkarni as Mohan, and Fahmaan Khan as Aryaman.