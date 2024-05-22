Krishna Mohini Spoiler: Aryaman makes a big decision; takes responsibility of Mohan

Krishna Mohini the Colors television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Aryaman (Fahmaan Khan) and Krishna’s (Debattama Saha) wedding happening amid big drama. As we know, Krishna had asked Aryaman to go away, and promised to handle things on her own. However, Krishna was soon in a problem as Pinkesh took advantage of the situation and decided to marry Krishna. We saw Aryaman’s return to save Krishna. Under unforeseen situations, Aryaman was forced to safeguard the image of Krishna by marrying her in front of all.

The upcoming episode will see Krishna telling Aryaman that she will not come with him to Mumbai. She will cite the responsibility of her brother Mohan, and will refuse to go with him. Aryaman will talk to Mohan and Mohan will tell Aryaman to always protect his sister and take care of her. Aryaman will make the big decision of taking Mohan along with his wife Krishna.

This decision of Aryaman will surprise as well as shock Krishna and Mohan. They will agree to go with Aryaman to his house. However, Aryaman’s family will get to know of Arya marrying Krishna.

Krishna Mohini Ep 23 21st May Written Episode Update

Aryaman returned when Krishna was being forced to marry Pinkesh. He married her before one and all and promised to take care of her.

What will happen now?

Embodying the timeless virtues of Lord Krishna as a ‘saaRthi‘ and margdarshak to Arjun, the 21-year-old Krishna portrays the role of a ‘saaRthi’ to her brother Mohan. Her journey epitomizes resilience and support, showcasing the enduring power of familial bonds. This voyage is not merely a tale of a sister serving as a steadfast guiding force in his journey, but it also anchors the journey of Krishna who is destined to meet Aryaman. The show is set in Dwarka. It stars Debattama Saha as Krishna, Ketaki Kulkarni as Mohan, and Fahmaan Khan as Aryaman.