Krishna Mohini Spoiler: Aryaman’s painful past gets triggered; shows his anger

Krishna Mohini the Colors television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen the outburst of Krishna (Debattama Saha) when it came to Mohan’s (Ketaki Kulkarni) demand of having the freedom to transform himself into a girl. Mohan took his Professor Anuradha as his idol and wanted to follow in her footsteps. She also instilled confidence in Mohan and asked him to stand up for himself. We also saw Krishna going through a fast for Aryaman (Fahmaan Khan), as per the instructions of Dadi.

The upcoming episode will see Sid doing all that it takes to get to know the truth and secret of Mohan. He will know that there is something that is hidden from him, which is linked to Anuradha Ma’am. He will invite the Professor home so that she can help the college kids in completing their fashion assignments.

When the family will get back from the puja, Sid will introduce Anuradha ma’am to his family. He will tell them that the person was a male initially and he went through surgeries and a transformation to become a female. Aryaman will get a shock of his life on hearing this, and it will trigger his painful past. He will immediately lose his cool, and will be seen having an angry temperament. He will ask the ma’am to leave his house immediately. His reactions will shock Krishna and Mohan.

Krishna Mohini Ep 45 12th June Written Episode Update

Krishna tried her best to apologize to Mohan for taking him to the Baba which led to a big fiasco. However, Mohan refused to forgive his sister, who hurt him a lot with her actions.

What lies in Aryaman’s past?

Embodying the timeless virtues of Lord Krishna as a ‘saaRthi‘ and margdarshak to Arjun, the 21-year-old Krishna portrays the role of a ‘saaRthi’ to her brother Mohan. Her journey epitomizes resilience and support, showcasing the enduring power of familial bonds. This voyage is not merely a tale of a sister serving as a steadfast guiding force in his journey, but it also anchors the journey of Krishna who is destined to meet Aryaman. The show is set in Dwarka. It stars Debattama Saha as Krishna, Ketaki Kulkarni as Mohan, and Fahmaan Khan as Aryaman.