Krishna Mohini Spoiler: Krishna denies Mohan’s death; Aryaman tries to make Krishna understand

Krishna Mohini the Colors television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Krishna (Debattama Saha) and Aryaman (Fahmaan Khan) being asked to identify a dead body and check whether it is of Mohan’s (Ketaki Kulkarni). Krishna refused to see the body and told Aryaman that Mohan was surely alive somewhere. However, the autopsy report did prove that the body was of Mohan’s. This prompted Aryaman to bring Mohan’s body home and prepare for the last rites.

The upcoming episode will see Krishna not accepting the fact that Mohan is dead. She will be in total denial and will behave very weirdly. Aryaman will take it upon himself to make Krishna realize that Mohan is dead. Aryaman will go through a lot of trauma as he will be harsh towards Krishna so that she accepts the truth. Finally, Krishna will have an emotional breakdown in the washroom.

Krishna Mohini Ep 58 25th June Written Episode Update

The police called Krishna and Aryaman to identify a dead body which resembled that of Mohan. The autopsy report proved that the body was on Mohan’s.

What will happen next?

Embodying the timeless virtues of Lord Krishna as a ‘saaRthi‘ and margdarshak to Arjun, the 21-year-old Krishna portrays the role of a ‘saaRthi’ to her brother Mohan. Her journey epitomizes resilience and support, showcasing the enduring power of familial bonds. This voyage is not merely a tale of a sister serving as a steadfast guiding force in his journey, but it also anchors the journey of Krishna who is destined to meet Aryaman. The show is set in Dwarka. It stars Debattama Saha as Krishna, Ketaki Kulkarni as Mohan, and Fahmaan Khan as Aryaman.