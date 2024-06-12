Krishna Mohini Spoiler: Krishna fasts for Aryaman; Aryaman admires her beauty

Krishna Mohini the Colors television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Krishna (Debattama Saha) being strict about the manner in which Mohan (Ketaki Kulkarni) wants to shape his future. We saw Mohan showing the zeal to convert himself to a girl. Krishna took him to a baba in order to remove this weird thought from his mind. However, Mohan was beaten up badly at the place, which proved that Krishna took a wrong decision for her brother.

The upcoming episode will see Mohan not being able to forgive Krishna for the danger she put him into. Amidst this, Dadi will ask Krishna to fast for Aryaman’s long life and safety during the Vatsativtri puja happening the next day. Dadi will also give Krishna her new attire for the occasion coupled with jewels to adorn. Ananya will also want to impress Arya by keeping fast. She will also deck up for the occasion.

However, when Arya will see Krishna getting ready in her grand attire, he will be bowled over. His heart will pace faster and he will feel the unique change in him. He will question himself on what is happening to him upon seeing Krishna’s beauty.

What will happen now?

Embodying the timeless virtues of Lord Krishna as a ‘saaRthi‘ and margdarshak to Arjun, the 21-year-old Krishna portrays the role of a ‘saaRthi’ to her brother Mohan. Her journey epitomizes resilience and support, showcasing the enduring power of familial bonds. This voyage is not merely a tale of a sister serving as a steadfast guiding force in his journey, but it also anchors the journey of Krishna who is destined to meet Aryaman. The show is set in Dwarka. It stars Debattama Saha as Krishna, Ketaki Kulkarni as Mohan, and Fahmaan Khan as Aryaman.