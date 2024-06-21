Krishna Mohini Spoiler: Krishna finds a job; Aryaman misses Krishna

Krishna Mohini the Colors television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Aryaman (Fahmaan Khan) refusing to accept the reality of Mohan (Ketaki Kulkarni) citing family reputation. Aryaman told Krishna (Debattama Saha) categorically that if she chose to protect Mohan and go ahead with the gender transformation, he would be forced to leave her. This decision of Aryaman shocked Krishna and she decided to leave the house with Mohan.

We have seen Krishna and Mohan being helped by Anuradha in getting shelter. The upcoming episode will see Krishna fighting hard to find a job for herself where she can get the advance money that is needed for registering Mohan’s operation. After a huge struggle, Krishna will find a job to sing at a Jagran where she will be offered big money.

On the other hand, Aryaman who will be shocked by Krishna leaving him for Mohan, will start looking for Krishna everywhere. However, his search will not yield results. Instead, he will miss her more and will be pained by her absence.

Krishna Mohini Ep 53 20th June Written Episode Update

Aryaman yelled at Krishna for considering helping Mohan change his gender. Aryaman told Krishna that if she chose to help Mohan convert his gender, she would have to leave him as he would not support her decision.

What will happen next?

Embodying the timeless virtues of Lord Krishna as a ‘saaRthi‘ and margdarshak to Arjun, the 21-year-old Krishna portrays the role of a ‘saaRthi’ to her brother Mohan. Her journey epitomizes resilience and support, showcasing the enduring power of familial bonds. This voyage is not merely a tale of a sister serving as a steadfast guiding force in his journey, but it also anchors the journey of Krishna who is destined to meet Aryaman. The show is set in Dwarka. It stars Debattama Saha as Krishna, Ketaki Kulkarni as Mohan, and Fahmaan Khan as Aryaman.