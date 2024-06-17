Krishna Mohini Spoiler: Krishna lives Mohan’s dream; promises to protect him

Krishna Mohini the Colors television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Krishna (Debattama Saha) having a fight with Mohan (Ketaki Kulkarni) in the presence of Anuradha. Krishna did not understand Mohan’s feelings and inner struggle and found it hard to change him.

We saw how Mohan fell down and hurt his head. He was admitted to the hospital. This meant that he could not participate in the event for which he had designed an attire.

The upcoming episode will see Krishna getting very much affected by the injury to Mohan. She will realize how important it is for Mohan to fight his battle and seek for survival. Krishna will go to the college and will model in Mohan’s designed attire at the event. She will not only participate but will also talk about the mission that she has on hand. She will tell that her eyes are now opened and she is ready to walk the path that Mohan wants, with him. She will also tell that she will protect him and his cause for life. Mohan will hear his sister’s words as the video will go viral and Aryaman will show it to him.

Krishna Mohini Ep 49 16th June Written Episode Update

Krishna met Anuradha Ma’am and questioned her about negatively preaching things to Mohan. Anuradha, however, tried telling Krishna about Mohan’s problems.

Will Krishna get the help of Aryaman in her battle?

Embodying the timeless virtues of Lord Krishna as a ‘saaRthi‘ and margdarshak to Arjun, the 21-year-old Krishna portrays the role of a ‘saaRthi’ to her brother Mohan. Her journey epitomizes resilience and support, showcasing the enduring power of familial bonds. This voyage is not merely a tale of a sister serving as a steadfast guiding force in his journey, but it also anchors the journey of Krishna who is destined to meet Aryaman. The show is set in Dwarka. It stars Debattama Saha as Krishna, Ketaki Kulkarni as Mohan, and Fahmaan Khan as Aryaman.