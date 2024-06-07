Krishna Mohini Spoiler: Krishna stops Mohan from going to college; Mohan revolts

Krishna Mohini the Colors television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Aryaman (Fahmaan Khan) getting Mohan (Ketaki Kulkarni) admission in a reputed college in which his siblings study. However, Krishna got to know about the college having a professor who has changed his sex and has converted from a male to a female. She was shocked and did not want Mohan to know more about it.

The upcoming drama will see Mohan being told by his classmates about the professor earlier being a male and converted into a beautiful female. Mohan will immediately take the teacher as a role model and will start to believe that he too can have a gender change.

Krishna upon knowing about the teacher, will barge into the college and take Mohan away. There will be a big chaos with Krishna not wanting Mohan to study in the same college. Aryaman will also come there and take Krishna and Mohan home.

At home, Mohan will express his desire to do so and achieve his life goal. Krishna will be against it and will refuse to Mohan taking such an act. She will tell him that he cannot go to the same college. However, Mohan will revol saying that will go.

Krishna Mohini Ep 39 6th June Written Episode Update

Mohan had his first day at college, where he saw a professor having changed his gender and turning into a female. Mohan had gender dilemma and wanted to talk to the person.

Embodying the timeless virtues of Lord Krishna as a ‘saaRthi‘ and margdarshak to Arjun, the 21-year-old Krishna portrays the role of a ‘saaRthi’ to her brother Mohan. Her journey epitomizes resilience and support, showcasing the enduring power of familial bonds. This voyage is not merely a tale of a sister serving as a steadfast guiding force in his journey, but it also anchors the journey of Krishna who is destined to meet Aryaman. The show is set in Dwarka. It stars Debattama Saha as Krishna, Ketaki Kulkarni as Mohan, and Fahmaan Khan as Aryaman.