Krishna Mohini the Colors television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with the focus on the big party hosted by Aryaman’s family after the wedding. Media and dignitaries have been called for the party. We saw Krishna (Debattama Saha) and Aryaman (Fahmaan Khan) practice their romantic dance for the night. We also saw how romantically the couple performed on the big stage. It was a happy ambience, but Ananya was growing jealous by the day.

The upcoming episode will see the party shaping up well with Krishna answering all of the media questions with a lot of sincerity and dignity. Her answers will impress the media present. However, Siddharth will instigate Mohan (Ketaki Kulkarni) and will use Mohan as the pawn to ruin the occasion.

He will get Mohan drunk. Mohan will start behaving inappropriately in front of the big crowd assembled. He will showcase his dancing skills and this will put everyone to an embarassment. When Krishna will try to stop her brother, Mohan will push her. Krishna will ultimately slap Mohan in front of all in order to stop his dance.

Ananya planned to tamper with the makeup kit so that Krishna developed an itch on her face after applying the make-up. She planned to ruin the occasion for Krishna and Aryaman.

Embodying the timeless virtues of Lord Krishna as a ‘saaRthi‘ and margdarshak to Arjun, the 21-year-old Krishna portrays the role of a ‘saaRthi’ to her brother Mohan. Her journey epitomizes resilience and support, showcasing the enduring power of familial bonds. This voyage is not merely a tale of a sister serving as a steadfast guiding force in his journey, but it also anchors the journey of Krishna who is destined to meet Aryaman. The show is set in Dwarka. It stars Debattama Saha as Krishna, Ketaki Kulkarni as Mohan, and Fahmaan Khan as Aryaman.