Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Deepika & Monisha Conspire, Purvi Interrogates RV About His Feelings

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. The show continues to rule over hearts with major ups and downs in the lives of RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma). RV rejects Khushi, highlighting that he loves Purvi now. Khushi fails to accept this and asks RV not to ruin anyone’s life. Monisha is pissed seeing Purvi alive.

In the upcoming episode, Deepika taunts Monisha about her failure to kill Purvi. Purvi decides to expose Monisha. Monisha messy Purvi, and they indulge in a heated argument. Monisha challenges Purvi that she will separate her from RV, and Purvi decides to expose her within 24 hours.

Later, Deepika advises Monisha to separate RV and Purvi before it’s too late, and they conspire against Purvi. On the other hand, Purvi and RV express their feelings in an intense moment. Purvi Interrogates RV to find out if he still wants Monisha and about his feelings. RV looks tense, and it seems that finally, he will express his true feelings for Purvi.

It will be interesting to see whether Monisha finds a way to separate RV and Purvi or if RV will confess his love for Purvi.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).