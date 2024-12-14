Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Harleen Discovers Monisha’s Truth, Purvi Plans To Stop The Wedding

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma). Netra warns Purvi that she will marry RV. Purvi cries, and RV consoles and promises to be by her side. Monisha takes Jasbur’s help to eliminate Netra.

In the upcoming episode, Jasbir hits Netra, making her unconscious. Monisha then begins her plan to marry RV. She gets ready as a bride, and Deepika worries. She hides her face and brings her down. Purvi meets Deepika on the way, and she asks why Netra is hiding her face. Deepika saves Monisha, lying that the priest has asked her to hide the bride’s face.

The wedding rituals begin, and suddenly, Vaishali falls to the floor. There, she discovers that the person behind the ‘ghunghat’ is Monisha, which shocks her. Vaishali tells the truth to Harleen, who is surprised by this. On the other hand, Diya tells Purvi that they have to do anything to cancel the wedding. Purvi plans to stop the wedding and save RV from Netra, unaware of Monisha’s conspiracy.

