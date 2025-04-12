Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Harsh Struggles To Hide Himself – Will Raunak Be Able To Save Prarthana?

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV, has been ruling over hearts for the last ten years with interesting twists and gripping storylines. The show continues to entertain the viewers. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the production house Balaji Telefilms. Raunak (Akshay Bindra) runs away from his marriage, making Harsh sit in his place. Payal doubts Harsh and asks her mother whether the boy she is marrying is Raunak or someone else.

In the upcoming episode, Ketki calms Payal. However, for some reason, Payal creates a scene, making the groom’s headgear fall. She jumps out of fear, and Harsh falls to the ground. Harsh’s ‘sehra’ also falls on the floor, leaving him in danger. He tries to hide his face while Smita asks him, calling him Raunak, to come near her as she will tie his sehra again.

On the other hand, Bhavesh discovers that Raunak has come again to stop the marriage. Bhavesh becomes happy because now he can control Payal. At the same time, Raunak and Mayank hide outside the marriage room. Raunak sees Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) and decides to save her anyway.

Will Raunak be able to save Prarthana?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.