Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Khushi Returns To RV’s Life, Monisha In Danger

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with interesting twists and turns in the lives of RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma). RV comes to save Purvi while Jasbir threatens Monisha that if anything happens to Purvi he will not leave her.

In the upcoming episode, RV asks Purvi what actually happened in the room. Purvi tries to tell him the truth, but due to the fire, they first plan to escape from the room. RV saves Purvi from the fire. On the other hand, Monisha gets upset hearing that RV saved Purvi. Later, Harleen gets worried about RV and Purvi, upon which Khushi comes forward, highlighting that she will not let anything happen to RV, which leaves everyone shocked.

Deepika meets Monisha and reveals that Khushi has changed. She expresses her concern that history seems to be repeating itself and that Khushi might come back into RV’s life, leaving Monisha tense. On the other hand, the police officer confronts Jasbir, asking him the whereabouts of the girl who saved him from the police. Monisha overhears their conversation and hides behind the car.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).