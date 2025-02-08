Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Monisha And Armaan Conspire Against Purvi, RV Doubts

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience with major ups and downs for the last eleven years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house, Balaji Telefilms. Monisha plans to behave like Purvi (Rachi Sharma) and replace her in RV’s (Abrar Qazi) life. Meanwhile, the doctor reveals that Purvi is pregnant, which brings joy and happiness.

In the upcoming episode, as RV becomes happy celebrating Purvi’s pregnancy, Monisha thinks of a way to separate RV from Purvi. Dipika tries to convince her to leave RV, but she stays firm on her decision, and in this, she hurts Dipika, taunting her for being unable to give birth. Everyone blesses Purvi for the happiness she has brought into the house. On the other hand, Armaan becomes furious at Khushi.

Later, Armaan comes to see Khushi, where Monisha meets him. Armaan advises Monisha to attack Purvi when she becomes weak. He highlights the need to wait a little more time. Armaan and Monisha conspire against Purvi, while RV arrives, asking them about their conversation.

Will RV find out about Monisha and Armaan’s conspiracy against Purvi?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).