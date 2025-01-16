Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Monisha Challenges Purvi, Netra Gets Arrested

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience for the last ten days, with major ups and downs in the lives of RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. RV comes home and goes to his room. Monisha also enters the house, asking Deepika about Netra.

In the upcoming episode, Dushyant calms Monisha and reveals that a girl saved Netra, and that girl is none other than Purvi. Monisha gets worried and tries to find Purvi. Harleen tells the truth to her elder son and thinks that he will handle the situation. Purvi comes home and meets Monisha. Purvi confronts Monisha, showcasing the proof she has against her to expose her cunning nature in front of everyone.

Monisha bows down in front of Purvi, begging her to leave. She did everything for RV, and she loves him. But it turns out to be her drama. Monisha challenges Purvi to expose her because she is confident that people will not believe her. On the other hand, Dushyant finds Netra and sends his man to frame her in a murder case. The man goes near Netra and creates a scene like she has stabbed him. The police arrest Netra, and Purvi looks confused about Monisha.

