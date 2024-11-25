Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Monisha Decides To Spoil RV And Purvi’s Plan, Harleen Worried

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, entertains the audience with interesting twists and turns in the lives of RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma). Monisha discovers about RV and Purvi’s plan against Sahil and Neha. RV’s grandfather also reveals the name of where they will meet him.

In the upcoming episode, RV and Purvi leave for the meeting with Sahil. Yug disguises himself as a financial consultant. They look confident because even Deepika fails to recognize him. As Monisha discovers about RV and Purvi’s conspiracy against Sahil, she informs Jassie. Jassie tries to contact Sahil, but he fails.

Jassie calls back to Monisha. He reveals that until now, Sahil might be on his way or might have reached out for the meeting. Monisha decides to get in action, and she comes to the hotel. Monisha reaches the place but stays outside the hotel and looks for RV and Purvi. Monisha hides herself from seeing someone. On the other hand, witnessing no lamp in the temple leaves Harleen worried, hinting at something critical.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).